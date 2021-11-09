Minnesota State High School Football Tournament Starts this Week

UNDATED -- A handful of teams in central Minnesota will be competing in the Minnesota State High School Football tournament.

The quarterfinal round of games is this week with match-ups spread out across the state.

In Class "A" Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa will be taking on Rushford-Peterson at Crown College on Friday, November 12th at 7:00 p.m.

In Class "AA" Eden Valley-Watkins is facing Barnesville at Alexandria on Thursday, November 11th at 7:00 p.m.

In Class "AAA" Annandale is taking on Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton in Buffalo at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 13th.

In Class "AAAA" Becker takes on the Academy of Holy Angels in Monticello on Thursday, November 11th at 7:00 p.m.

The semi-final round for all classes will be held November 18th through the 20th at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Get our free mobile app

The championship games will be played on November 26th and 27th also at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

The Minnesota State High School League's State Volleyball tournament is also happening this week with Sauk Rapids-Rice among the teams competing.

Former Tech High School Renovations