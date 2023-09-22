Are You Missing Out On Free Money? Minnesotans Can Find Out Easily!

Have you ever wished that money would just magically appear in your mailbox or bank account? If you're like me, you probably do it all the time. I usually continue on and daydream about all the things I would do with said money then as well.

Well did you know that you might be legitimately be owed money from the state? Millions of dollars sit unclaimed every year due to address changes, banking changes. It could also be uncashed checks or unclaimed wages.

Big Money Winners Getty Creative Images loading...

Minnesota's Commerce Department on MN.gov explains:

Businesses and organizations are required by law to review their records and attempt to contact the owner of the property when it appears to be abandoned. If the owner doesn't respond, the property is considered abandoned. The property is then sent to Commerce so the Department can safeguard and continuously attempt to return it to the rightful owner of heirs.

Photo by Blogging Guide on Unsplash Photo by Blogging Guide on Unsplash loading...

The great thing is that it is super easy to check and see if you are owed money. I'm going to guess that if you knew that it were this easy, you would be checking this website every year, or maybe more?

As the Facebook post states:

A record-setting $62 MILLION in unclaimed property was returned to Minnesotans in FY 2023 by the Minnesota Department of Commerce. That tops last year's record $53.5 million in unclaimed property returned to the rightful owners or heirs. Learn more and check if you have unclaimed property.

Check to find out if there is money owed to you. Just click the blue FIND MY MISSING MONEY link at the top of the page.

