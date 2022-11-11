Minnesota DNR Sets Winter Walleye Bag Limit on Lake Mille Lacs

GARRISON (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has set the walleye harvest for Lake Mille Lacs this winter.

Ice anglers will be able to keep one fish between 21-23 inches or one longer than 28 inches.

The fall netting assessment found higher numbers of walleye than the 2021 assessment and similar to what the 2017-2020 populations were. The DNR says the walleye condition or "plumpness" improved significantly for fish larger than 14 inches, reflecting an increased availability of feeder fish.

The higher abundance of food in the lake also likely affected the catch rates, which were lower in 2022 than in recent years.

The 2023 open water season harvest regulations will be announced in the spring.

