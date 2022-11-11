Back in September there were twelve toys nominated for the 2022 National Toy Hall of Fame announced.

BINGO BREYER HORSES LITE BRITE CATAN MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE THE Piñata PHASE 10 POUND PUPPIES RACK-O SPIROGRAPH THE TOP NERF TOYS

Interesting fun fact that I learned while hearing the nominees announced was that one of the toys on this list was actually founded in Minnesota. Any guesses looking at the list? I'll save the suspense for you...it's the Nerf Toys. It was founded in St. Paul, Minnesota by Reyn Guyer of Parker Brothers. Actually shared a little more on it, if you'd like to read about it HERE.

Now about a month and a half later, they have narrowed it down and announced the three toys that have been inducted into the National Toy Hall of Fame for 2022. For those curious if the Minnesota toy made it...lets get into it! In a video shared yesterday they first announced,

All inducted toys must meet the following criteria: Icon Status...Longevity...Discovery...and Innovation

One could clearly argue that each of the toys that were nominees this year fit that criteria. But they only choose three each year and they are allowed to be nominated again. So my guess is that eventually all of these on the list will be inducted. However, the only three that get inducted this year include one of my all time favorites and that is

Lite Brite

Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash loading...

I spent hours as a child playing with this toy and in all honesty I want to see if my mom and dad still have this stored away and if not...I'll go looking for one. This definitely holds a lot of good nostalgia for me.

The second one that made it:

The TOP

By GoodPlay via Amazon By GoodPlay via Amazon loading...

Is there a child out there who hasn't played with one of these at least once in their life?

Last toy that was inducted:

Masters of the Universe

Power-Con 2019 Photo by Angela Papuga/Getty Images loading...

My brothers and I definitely watched the cartoons and played with the toys often. Many fun memories made with these toys too.

Alas, as you can see the Minnesota toy the Nerf Toys did not make it . But something tells me it's just a matter of time before it makes it. Guesses on when that could be? Next year? Maybe, we will just have to wait and see. In the mean time you can watch this years National Toy Hall of Fame ceremony honoring the inductees:

