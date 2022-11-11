Albany Man Hurt in Mille Lacs County Crash

MILACA (WJON News) -- An Albany man was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Mille Lacs County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 43-year-old Gary Mortensen was traveling west on 80th Street, which is the Highway 23 detour when his pickup collided with another vehicle.

The crash happened just after 5:00 p.m. and troopers say Mortensen was driving with no headlights on.

Mortensen suffered non-life-threatening injuries. His nine-year-old passenger was not hurt.

The driver of the second vehicle, 63-year-old Victoria Kroschel of Brook Park, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A 17-year-old passenger in that vehicle was not hurt.