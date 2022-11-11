Tech Swimmers Do Well at Section 5A Prelims
The Section 5A preliminary girls swimming meet took place Thursday at Sauk Rapids-Rice High School. The diving preliminary competition will happen tonight starting at 5 p.m.
Tech swimmers who qualified for the finals.
200FR: Maggie Cole (4th) Maren Nelson (14th)
200IM: Aliina Gustin (3rd) Avery Doom (6th)
50FR: Kierstyn Nelson (2nd) Addy Stine (8th) Sydney Gustin (9th) Paige Roche (13th)
100FL: Kierstyn Nelson(1st) Anja Gustin (11th)
100FR: Katelyn Siers (4th) Aliina Gustin (6th) Addy Stine (8th) Paige Roche (9th)
500FR: Maggie Cole (3rd) Maren Nelson (13th)
100BK: Katelyn Siers (1st)
100BR: Avery Doom (1st) Sydney Gustin (7th) Anja Gustin (15th)
Relays: all 3 relays will swim in Finals!
The section final competition starts at noon Saturday at Sauk Rapids-Rice High School. Top 2 swim finishers in each event (or make time cut) advance on to STATE next week at U of M. Top 4 dive finishers advance on to STATE next week at U of M.