India Heritage Club Hosts Cultural Night

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The second of six cultural nights at St. Cloud State University happens Saturday.

The India Heritage Club will host a cultural night at the Atwood Memorial Center Ballroom Saturday night at five-thirty.

This Indian Cultural Celebration will feature performances from different parts of India and samples of Indian food.

Doors open at 5:00 pm, and tickets are $12 or $10 for students.

Plus, the India Heritage Club will host a "Bollywood DJ Night" after-party at the underground quarry starting at 8:30.

SCSU will host four more cultural nights after the first of the year.

