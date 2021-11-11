Minnesota Deer Harvest Numbers Down Compared to Last Year

The Minnesota firearm deer hunting opener was last Saturday. The DNR has released their numbers from the first weekend and the numbers are down 11% compared to last year. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON today. He says last year's numbers were down 20% from 2019. The DNR is reporting 58,370 deer shot that were registered as of Sunday night. Schmitt says the warm weather played a role with less deer movement and less people choosing to participate in the deer hunt. He says last year's opener saw temperatures in the 70s with wind. Schmitt says many people wouldn't have had a place to store a deer with the warm weather.

Schmitt expects many of those who chose not to hunt last weekend will hunt this weekend with the cooler weather. He says the 2nd weekend last year was more productive for a similar reason with warmer weather on the first weekend. Schmitt says the firearm season recovered well in the 2nd weekend last year and that should be the case this weekend.

He says he and his 4 sons were 4 for 5 last weekend with a pair of bucks and a pair of does. Schmitt says they had access to a cooler to store their deer.

Schmitt expects more movement from ducks which could lead to increase interest in duck hunting this weekend. He also says the target for those wanting to go ice fishing is in about 2 weeks but it is unlikely that this area will have safe ice available at that time.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen it is available below.