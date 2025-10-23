The boys state soccer tournament got underway on Wednesday night at venues throughout the state of Minnesota. Here is a look at the results for Wednesday and a look ahead at Thursday's action.

The #5 seed Sartell Sabres fell to #4 Northfield 1-0 on Wednesday night in a Class AA semifinal at Monticello.

Kevin Baez scored a second half goal for the Raiders, who advance to play against #1 Blake on October 28th at US Bank Stadium. The Sabres season ends with a 12-7-1 record.

CLASS A SCORES

#1 Academy of Holy Angels 8, Tri-City United 1

#2 Stewartville 2, Mounds Park Academy 1

THURSDAY

#3 Cathedral vs Cristo Rey Jesuit 5:30 PM @ Spring Lake Park

Winner plays against Stewartville on October 28th

#4 Southwest Christian vs #5 Duluth Marshall 5:30 PM @ Forest Lake

Winner plays against AHA on October 28th

CLASS AA SCORES

#1 Blake 5, Duluth Denfeld 0

St. Paul Como Park 3, New Ulm 1

THURSDAY'S SCHEDULE

Delano vs #2 Simley @ Monticello High School

CLASS AAA SCORES

#4 Wayzata 3, #5 Blaine 1

#2 Buffalo 1, Rochester John Marshall 0

THURSDAY'S SCHEDULE

Eagan vs #3 Maple Grove 7:30 PM @ Shakopee

Winner plays against Buffalo on October 28th

#1 Edina vs St. Paul Central 7:30 PM @ Forest Lake

Winner plays against #4 Wayzata on October 28th.

