The Minnesota Baseball Association's Class C State Tournament is currently underway.

Friday Scores:

Foley 8, Hanska 7

Saturday Scores:

Cold Spring 12, Starbuck 1

Lake Henry 3, Midway 1

Watkins 3, Howard Lake 0

Union Hill 13, Avon 7

The tournament continues Sunday with Cold Spring taking on Anoka, and Maple Lake facing Alexandria.