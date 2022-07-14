Mid July is a Good Time to Do Some Musky Fishing in Minnesota

The water temperatures are warming and now could be a good time to do some musky fishing. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says he is seeing more people out looking for muskies. Glen says now and through the fall is a good time to be looking for bigger fish and muskies fit the bill. He says muskies are trophy fish and are rarely eaten. Schmitt says muskies spawn later which is why we are seeing musky fishing starting later. He says interest in musky fishing is growing and Minnesota may be the best musky fishing state in the country.

Schmitt says muskies can be caught with open water trolling in deep water. He says they will likely be suspended in water.

Many Minnesota lakes have invasive species. Schmitt says the DNR updates their infested water list every other week. He says starting in the early 90s Eurasian Water Milfoil was discovered on a Minnesota lake and that has led to an invasive species program that includes 25 employees that work on invasive species prevention in the state. The department's goal is education on what anglers can do and cannot do.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt it is available below.