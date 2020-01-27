Michigan State Downs Gophers

The Gopher men's basketball team lost 70-52 at home against #11 Michigan State Sunday afternoon at Williams Arena. Minnesota trailed by 8 at halftime and only got as close at 6 points in the 2nd half.

Daniel Oturu led Minnesota with 19 points and 6 rebounds and Gabe Kalscheur added 15 points for the Gophers. Minnesota shot just 29 percent from the field for the game and that includes 18 percent from 3-point range. Cassius Winston led Michigan State with 18 points.

The Gophers are 11-9 overall and 5-5 in the Big Ten. Minnesota retired the number of #34 Willie Burton at halftime. The Gopher will play at Illinois Thursday at 6:30 p.m., pregame on AM 1390-Granite City Sports at 6:00.