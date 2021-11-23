Melrose Man Rolls Vehicle After Swerving to Avoid A Deer

FREEPORT -- A Melrose man was taken to the hospital after rolling his vehicle Monday night.

The incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Upper Valley Road and 260th Avenue in Millwood Township.

Authorities say 26-year-old Jose Guadalupe Munoz-Munguia was heading west on Upper Valley Road when he swerved to avoid a deer, went into the ditch and rolled.

Munoz-Munguia was taken to Melrose Hospital for further medical evaluation.