Melrose Man Rolls Vehicle After Swerving to Avoid A Deer
FREEPORT -- A Melrose man was taken to the hospital after rolling his vehicle Monday night.
The incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Upper Valley Road and 260th Avenue in Millwood Township.
Get our free mobile app
Authorities say 26-year-old Jose Guadalupe Munoz-Munguia was heading west on Upper Valley Road when he swerved to avoid a deer, went into the ditch and rolled.
Munoz-Munguia was taken to Melrose Hospital for further medical evaluation.