State Expanding Minnesotans’ Access to Monoclonal Antibody

ST. PAUL - Minnesota is expanding access to the Monoclonal Antibody Treatment for COVID-19.

Governor Tim Walz says the actions will result in a 50 percent capacity increase for treatments in the Twin Cities. The Minnesota Department of Health and M Health Fairview are partnering for the expansion program with the additional hours and capacity at its St. Paul Clinic. Meanwhile, M Health Fairview is adding about 300 appointments for monoclonal antibody treatment at its Columbia Heights clinic.

MDH has also requested additional staff support for the central region of the state from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment can help qualifying patients get better faster. It is an outpatient treatment for patients with mild to moderate symptoms that started within the past 10 days, and who are at high risk of their illness leading to hospitalization or death.

Minnesota has been administering about 2,000 doses a week since the beginning of October.

To receive this treatment, people who have tested positive for or who have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider.

