What’s The Most Hated Thanksgiving Dish In Minnesota?

"They" recently did a study and as you know, "They" do a lot of studies, don't they? This time they set out to discover the most hated Thanksgiving foods in every state.

According to sheknows.com Believe it or not, Maine, Idaho and Oregon's most hated Thanksgiving food was TURKEY! Really, turkey? What kind of heathens live in these states?



Cranberry sauce came in as the most hated overall, with 17 states listing it in first place. Stuffing is third with 9 states, Sweet potatoes were fourth with 6 states and pumpkin pie tied with delicious turkey in 3 states.

I can't believe that funky Jello thing didn't make the list. You know that dish that pops up at a lot of holiday dinners. It consists of a variety of other food chucks suspended in Jello. I'd give it 2 thumbs down and if I had 3 thumbs, I'd give it 3 thumbs down.

So, what's the most hated Thanksgiving food in Minnesota? Well, that would be green bean casserole and I couldn't agree more. Green beans are just fine all on their own. No need to "casserole" it all up. We’re not alone on this in Minnesota, green bean casserole came in as the most hated in 12 states.

Check out the map below for the most hated Thanksgiving foods in all 50 states.

But, the great think about Thanksgiving is not just the food but the gathering of friends and family. So eat up, loosen your belt and let the tryptophan kick in.

