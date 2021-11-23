St. Cloud VA Offering Expanded Eligibility for COVID Booster

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud VA is offering expanded eligibility for the COVID-19 boosters.

Veterans, their spouses, caregivers, and CHAMPVA beneficiaries can receive COVID-19 booster doses through the VA.

The St. Cloud VA will be offering the Moderna and J&J booster shots at their Medical Center in St. Cloud and VA Clinics in Alexandria, Brainerd and Montevideo locations.

The CDC is recommending booster doses for anyone 18 and older who has completed their the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine series at least six months ago, or who received the J&J vaccine at least two months ago.

Veterans can schedule a vaccine or booster for themselves and their spouse or caregiver by calling 320-252-1670 and selecting Option 8 weekdays between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

The St. Cloud VA continues to provide the Moderna or J&J COVID-19 vaccines to those who have not yet been vaccinated.