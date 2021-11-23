What’s The Worst Thanksgiving You’ve Ever Experienced?

I spent all of last week at home taking care of our two dogs Astro and Zoey, as well as Ted the Cat. Except for a few phone calls, I had no human contact for the entire week. Can't say it was all bad.

My wife was in Washington D.C. helping her daughter move and my daughters opted to play it safe this Thanksgiving and stay at home. So, it wasn't the gut busting Thanksgiving I look forward to every year.

I think the worst Thanksgiving I've had was in the late 70's living on the beach in San Diego, CA. I worked at a liquor store that was literally open 365 days a year. I once complained to my boss about working Easter Sunday and he just replied "If the Lord can rise from the dead and move a big rock, you can come to work". Got me there.

Anyway, after working all day Thanksgiving at the liquor store, I met my sister at the restaurant that no one thinks of on Thanksgiving, Denny's. We met there at around 10 PM and enjoyed some hot turkey sandwiches. At the time, I thought this really sucked but looking back it wasn't so bad, I guess. It's all what you make it.

What's the worst or not exactly the best Thanksgiving you've experienced?

