Maybe Not Great But Wild, Wolves And Vikings Have Been Fun To Watch

Sure, the Timberwolves are just 7-9, but they have mostly been playing good basketball this season and are currently riding a three-game winning streak. Most recently the Wolves destroyed the Memphis Grizzlies 138-95 Saturday night.

While the results have been mixed (at best), the style of play for the Timberwolves this season has been a refreshing change from last season's debacle under Ryan Saunders. While last year felt like the organization just plucked ten guys from the crowd, handed them a basketball and told them 'good luck,' this year's team has shown a commitment to defense and effort.

The Minnesota Vikings are just 5-5 this season but no one can say they haven't been entertaining. Outside of a 31-17 win over the Seahawks, each of the other nine games this season has been within one score and five of those games have been within three points.

Kirk Cousins is having the best season of his career and Justin Jefferson (sacrilege incoming) might actually be better than Randy Moss. By some metrics, he already is.

The Wild have continued to turn heads this season and are off to an 11-6-1 start, good for fist place in the Central Division. Kirill Kaprizov and Kevin Fiala are grade-A playmakers and the team has a lot of good secondary players like Joel Erikkson Ek and Ryan Hartman.

The team's style of play is a far cry from the old-school, Jacque Lemaire-led trap teams of the past, instead relying on puck possession to outscore teams on a nightly basis.

With all that being said, your move Twins.