The Twins lost 4-3 Sunday in their final home game of the season. The loss drops the Twins to 56-100. Hector Santiago threw 5 2/3 innings with 5 hits and 4 earned runs allowed to take the loss. Max Kepler hit a solo homerun, his 17th and Robbie Grossman had 3 hits and 1 run scored for Minnesota.

The Twins have the day off today before starting a 3-game series at Kansas City Tuesday night at 6:10, pregame on WJON at 5:30.