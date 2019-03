MINNEAPOLIS -- The Seattle Mariners did not come to play around. The Mariners swept the Minnesota Twins 10-1 last (Friday) night.

Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano had four hits and two RBIs to top the win over the Twins.

The Twins and Mariners will face off again today at 5:30 p.m. For full coverage of the game tune into 1240 WJON .