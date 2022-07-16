Man Seriously Hurt in Eagle Bend ATV Crash

EAGLE BEND -- An Eagle Bend man was seriously hurt in an ATV crash late Friday night.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. at 300th Street and 145th Avenue in Eagle Bend.The Todd County Sheriff's Office says Brent Goodwin was driving his ATV when he lost control and crashed.

Authorities say he was taken to the hospital by ambulance with severe injuries and later airlifted to a second facility.

The sheriff's office says alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

