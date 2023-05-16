South Haven Man Hurt in ATV Crash Near Clearwater

CLEARWATER (WJON News) -- A South Haven man was taken to the hospital after an ATV crash Friday night

The incident happened around 8:15 p.m. at the Clearwater Forest Campground located at 13634 Clearwater Forest Circle in Fairhaven Township.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says deputies arrived to find the driver, 41-year-old Nicholas Reis, with injuries to his head.

He was taken to St. Cloud Hospital by Mayo Ambulance for treatment of his injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

