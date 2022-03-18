Man Sentenced to 7 Years for Armed Robbery

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Detroit Lakes man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for an armed robbery.

According to court documents, on November 11, 2020 34-year-old Levi Jerome entered a convenience store on the White Earth Indian Reservation carrying a rifle.

He pointed the gun at the store clerk and demanded she open the cash register. Jerome stole about $2,250 in cash from the register and from a drawer next to the register before leaving the store.

He plead guilty to one count of robbery on November 2, 2021.