SAUK CENTRE -- There was a big scratch-off lottery ticket winner in Stearns County.

The Minnesota State Lottery says someone playing the game Premiere Play won $200,000 in Sauk Centre. The winning ticket was played on Wednesday at a HolidayStation Store.

Get our free mobile app

The tickets cost $10 to play. The top prize is $200,000 and there were four of them available to win when the game launched.