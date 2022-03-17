Sauk Centre Man Pleads Guilty to Statutory Rape Charge

ST. CLOUD -- A Sauk Centre man has pleaded guilty to criminal sexual conduct after getting a 14-year-old girl pregnant.

Court records show 26-year-old Gage McCurley had sexual intercourse with the girl twice in a parked car in Sauk Centre.

McCurley pleaded guilty to one count of 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a victim between 14-15-years-old and being more than two years older than the victim.

The mother of the girl contacted the police after learning the girl was pregnant and that McCurley is the father.

Court records show McCurley knew the girl is 14 and that she is pregnant. Officers searched the child's cell phone and discovered several messages between the two which referenced the pregnancy and McCurley facing jail time.

McCurley will be sentenced in June.

