Lake Conditions Changing Quickly in Central Minnesota

Ice fishing has become a bit slushy due to the warmer weather and sunny skies in the past week. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON this week. He says this should be the last weekend to drive any type of vehicles on the ice locally with conditions changing quickly. Schmitt says we have approximately 3 feet of ice on most lakes.

Get our free mobile app

Schmitt says conditions vary dramatically throughout the state. He says northern Minnesota had so much snow that will go before the ice starts to disappear. Schmitt says southern Minnesota is much further along with ice out along shores of lakes in the Fairmont area. He says lake accesses in Central Minnesota are slushy.

Schmitt says fishing has been great and is only getting better. He says he's having success catching blue gills and crappies at 15 to 17 feet, some in deeper water and even some at 6 feet of water. He says this success will last until you can't get on the ice anymore.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen it is available below.