Man Sentenced in Sauk Rapids Murder-for-Hire Case

FOLEY (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man who pleaded guilty to 1st-degree attempted murder, in a Sauk Rapids murder-for-hire case has been sentenced to prison.

A Benton County judge has sentenced 21-year-old Christian Kane to 15 years behind bars.

Kane stabbed a man in his garage at the direction of the man's wife, 55-year-old Maria Foster.

Foster and Kane's wife, 25-year-old Katrina Hunt have also pleaded guilty to their roles in the case.

Court records show Foster picked up her husband from the airport and had him sit in a specific chair in the garage. When she went to get him coffee, Kane came at the husband from behind and stabbed him multiple times in the chest, neck, and back.

The victim was taken to the hospital with severe stab wounds and cuts.

Court records show Kane said Foster had told him that her husband was abusive and she wanted Kane to kill him. She allegedly told Kane that he and Hunt could move into the house once her husband was dead. Foster also allegedly said they could have all of her husband's belongings once he was dead.

Foster and Hunt will both be sentenced in April.

