Man Killed in Crash On Highway 10 in Morrison County

LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- A Hillman man was killed in a crash with a semi.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened Tuesday just after 10:00 a.m. on Highway 10 just west of Little Falls.

Both vehicles were traveling west with the car ahead of the semi when the car made a sudden brake and a sharp turn to the left toward the median crossover. The car was struck by the semi struck the driver's side door.

The driver of the car, 83-year-old Paul Yetzer of Hillman, died. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Get our free mobile app

The semi driver, 62-year-old Chad Winter of Fosston, had non-life-threatening injuries but was not taken to the hospital.

READ RELATED ARTICLES