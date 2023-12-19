Terrifying Fun! Ready to Plummet Downhill At a High-Speed?

I may have been gone from Minnesota for a couple decades, but I remember quite well as a kid growing up here that by this time of the year there is usually a good amount of snow on the ground.

Since it's my first winter back in Minnesota, I'm really ok with the lack of snow. But I know that if you like winter sports and outdoor winter fun, you're really hoping for the snow to come sooner than later.

Get our free mobile app

When I was a kid in South Minneapolis I loved ice skating and there was a rink just a couple blocks from my house so I pretty much lived there. But my second favorite winter fun event was snow tubing. I loved the speed of it as well as the fact it took no real talent. Anyone of any age can have fun snow tubing.

Photo by Kostiantyn Li on Unsplash Photo by Kostiantyn Li on Unsplash loading...

I just wish I had known about this place when I was a kid. It's the longest snow tubing run in Minnesota at about 1,000 feet. I'm talking about Mount Ski Gull in Nisswa and their projected open date for snow tubing is quickly approaching!

Photo by mountskigull.com Photo by mountskigull.com loading...

Mount Ski Gull is a winter recreation area located in Nisswa, MN. They are looking to open for snow tubing on Wednesday, December 27th from 11a - 7p. You can rent the tubes there. Oh and don't worry about walking back up the hill, there is a tow rope to get you back to the top for more high-speed fun!

Find more information or buy tickets at Mount Ski Gull's website. Check out their Facebook page as well. More here from onlyinyourstate.com.

How To Make Your Gifts Look Amazing