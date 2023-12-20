St. Cloud Chamber Offers Supervisor Training

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Registration is open now for the Supervisor Development Program from the St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce. Starting in January, the chamber will host six seminars on management topics.

Laura Wagner is the Director of Programs and Events at the St. Cloud Chamber of Commerce. She says the seminars will focus on skills beginning supervisors will need in the workplace, like conflict management.

It's really geared towards a newer supervisor, or maybe somebody that has had supervisor experience in the past but would like an update. It's kind of management 101, we've different pieces slotted out to really help that up-and-coming manager or new manager.

CLASS DATES & TIMES

January 30, 2024– Hiring for Retention - 8-11 am

February 15, 2024– Supervising Others – A Team Approach - 8-11:15 am

February 29, 2024 – Conflict Management - 8-11 am

March 26, 2024 – Employment Law – Keeping you and your Employer out of Trouble - 8 am-noon

April 2, 2024 –Helping Employees Achieve Peak Performance - 8-11 am

April 25, 2024 – Interpersonal Communication Skills for Managers - 8 am-noon

The registration window for each year’s program is open in December and January, and each class is limited to 40 students.

For registration information, find the link here.

