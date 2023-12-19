Kimball Man Hurt in Two-Vehicle Crash

MARTY (WJON News) -- A Kimball man was hurt after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday. It happened just after Noon at the intersection of Stearns County Road 8 and County Road 48 west of Marty.

The sheriff's office says a pickup driven by 60-year-old Donald Hansen of Kimball was westbound on County Road 8 and had stopped at the four-way stop before entering the intersection.

Authorities say the other driver, 67-year-old John Elder of Kimball, was heading north on County Road 48, failed to stop, and struck the driver's side of the pickup.

Elder was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Hansen was not hurt.

LOOK: Holiday gift crazes and fads of the past century Stacker compiled a list of toy crazes from the past 100 years. Gallery Credit: Jennnifer Billock

LOOK: What Christmas was like the year you were born To see how Christmas has changed over the last century, Stacker explored how popular traditions, like food and decorations, emerged and evolved from 1920 to 2021 in the U.S. and around the world. Gallery Credit: Stacker