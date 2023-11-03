Man Hurt in Stearns County Crash Thursday

HOLDINGFORD (WJON News) -- A Bowlus man was hurt in a crash east of Holdingford Thursday.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office was called out to County Road 3 near River Street just after Noon. The sheriff's office says they arrived to find a pickup resting on its side in the ditch. The driver, 63-year-old Wayne Bieniek, was trapped inside.

Holdingford Fire & Rescue were able to free Bieniek who was then taken to St. Cloud Hospital by Mayo Ambulance with unknown injuries.

Authorities say Bieniek was heading north on County Road 3 when he veered, left the roadway, hit a field approach, and vaulted approximately 100 feet before coming to a rest on the driver's side.

