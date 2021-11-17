Made In Minnesota this Saturday in Downtown St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- You can check off a lot of people on your Christmas shopping list this weekend.

The Made in Minnesota Expo is back at the River's Edge Convention Center.

Townsquare Media Events Coordinator Vicky Prom-Becker says about 115 vendors will be there all selling products that have been made right here in Minnesota.

I know Nice'd Hard Tea is going to be there with some sampling, other food sampling, a brand new electric car you can take a look at, there will be puppies, pet products...

The Value Connection will also be selling many half-price certificates at the event.

The Made in Minnesota Expo runs from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. and admission is free.

