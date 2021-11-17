MUST SEE: MN Restaurant Unbelievably Decked Out For Christmas

It's only November and we haven't eaten the turkey yet, but I'm already feeling the Christmas spirit. If you're like me, and you just can't wait for Christmas, then you need to check out this Minnesota restaurant!

There's a place in Minneapolis called Mary's Christmas Palace at Psycho Suzi's. It's seriously what your holiday dreams are made of. You're going to feel like you stepped right onto the set of a Hallmark movie. And, yes, you should totally wear your ugly Christmas sweater to dinner.

This is the 4th year that the restaurant has decorated the entire place in Christmas tinsel, ornaments, and lights. If you've been struggling to find your holiday spirit, you'll find it at Mary's Christmas Palace.

According to the restaurant's website, they deck the halls for 3 months starting in early October. Guests will be able to enjoy a Christmas-themed dinner and cocktail experience, "bring along your bestie with that Cindy Lou Who energy".

I think I'm that person with the Cindy Lou Who energy! Bring on all things merry and bright. I'm not scared.

It's best to call ahead to reserve your table or do it online. Guests will be able to enjoy dinner and drinks for up to 100 minutes. There's a $5 per-person fee when you book your table in advance.

If you want to avoid the fee, they do accept walk-ins as they have space. They can get pretty busy depending on when you decide to pop in.

