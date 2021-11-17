Minnesota’s Biggest Day of Giving: Give to the Max Day is Thursday
UNDATED -- The countdown to Give to the Max Day is here.
Give M-N Executive Director Jake Blumberg says Thursday is a big day of giving.
Give to the Max Day is an annual celebration of generosity a holiday really on November 18th that will bring thousands of donors together to support thousands of causes.
Give to the Max Day, this is the state's largest 24-hour online fundraising campaign for schools and non-profits.
This story is courtesy of the Minnesota News Network.
