Federal Medical Teams to Provide Support at St. Cloud Hospital

ST. CLOUD -- Governor Tim Walz announced Wednesday St. Cloud Hospital will be receiving some additional help as Minnesota hospitals continue to deal with staffing shortages.

Get our free mobile app

Walz says the federal government has accepted his request to send two Department of Defense medical teams to help support staff at HCMC and St. Cloud Hospital.

The emergency staffing teams coming to HCMC and St. Cloud Hospital over the next few days will provide an important measure of relief to the healthcare personnel who remain on the frontline of this crisis.

Roughly 22 medical personnel will arrive at each site next week to begin treating patients.

CentraCare President and CEO Dr. Ken Holmen says they are grateful to the additional support.

We are grateful for these much-needed resources, and we look forward to integrating these professionals with our teams.

In addition, Walz also announced a third alternative care site which will open in the Twin Cities to help with bed shortages. The third site is located at Cerenity Senior Care-Marian in St. Paul. Other care sites are in Shakopee and Brainerd.

As of Tuesday, 1,382 Minnesotans are hospitalized for COVID-19, the highest figure this year. Only 47 ICU beds statewide are open to accept patients.