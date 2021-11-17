5 Things To Know Ahead Of The Made In MN Expo This Weekend

The Made In Minnesota Expo is back this weekend at the River's Edge Convention Center! The fun kicks off on Saturday, November 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It's the perfect opportunity to get your holiday shopping list taken care of. If you're planning on attending, here's what you need to know before you go!

Get our free mobile app

1. Your entry into the event is FREE thanks to Red Wing Shoe store. That's right, you don't have to pay anything to get in and browse through all of the different vendors.

2. There will be samples. Every year it's different. This year there will be hotdish samples and other samples from various vendors. I don't know about you, but I'm all about the free samples!

3. All of the businesses at the event are local. They are businesses that are either based in Minnesota or make their products right here in the land of 10,000 lakes. You can feel good about supporting a local business this holiday season.

4. The Value Connection will be at the event selling a lot of half-price specials to some of your favorite restaurants and businesses in the area. These certificates make great gifts and stocking stuffers!

5. There are over 100 vendors that'll be on-hand. You'll be able to find something at this event for even the most challenging people to shop for this holiday season. With that being said, not all of the vendors accept credit/debit. I advise you to bring some cash with you. There's also an ATM inside the convention center. But, if you want to avoid ATM fees, plan ahead.

The River's Edge Convention Center is located at 10 Fourth Avenue South in St. Cloud! We can't wait to see you there!

Take a Look at Upsala's New Lighthouse VRBO

Do Not Feed Your Dog These Thanksgiving Foods

this Season