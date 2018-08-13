Lynx Legend Lindsay Whalen To Announce Retirement Monday

Minnesota Lynx point guard and Hutchinson native Lindsay Whalen is expected to announce her retirement from the WNBA at a press conference Monday afternoon in Minneapolis.

Whalen has spent 14 seasons in the WNBA, including nine with the Lynx after beginning her career in Connecticut. She has made five all star teams and won four WNBA titles in her career.

“I would like to announce that after 15 seasons in the WNBA I am going to retire after the 2018 season,” Whalen said on the WNBA's official release . “I would like to thank the WNBA, the Connecticut Sun, and the Minnesota Lynx for believing in me all of these years. I look forward to the next chapter in my basketball career and wish my Lynx coaches and teammates all of the best in the future.”

Whalen, 36, will finish the season with the Lynx before committing her full attention to her new role as head coach of the University of Minnesota's women's basketball team.