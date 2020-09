The Seattle Storm beat the Minnesota Lynx 88-86 in Game One of their WNBA Semifinal series Tuesday night in Bradenton, Florida.

Napheesa Collier led the Lynx with 25 points, while Odyssey Sims added 19 points in the loss. Star forward Sylvia Fowles did not play in the game due to a calf injury.

The teams will play game two of their series on Thursday night. Tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m. on ESPN2.