WNBA Postpones Lynx-Storm Semifinal Game One

The WNBA has decided to postpone the first game of the semifinal matchup between the Minnesota Lynx and Seattle Storm originally scheduled for Sunday afternoon.

The decision followed an inconclusive result from a number of Seattle players during routine pre-game COVID-19 testing. The league announced they would postpone the game out of an abundance of caution.

The players will undergo further testing and are currently in isolation. The game has yet to be rescheduled.

The Connecticut Sun and Las Vegas Aces played their first semifinal game on Sunday with the Sun taking it 87-62. Both semifinal matchups are best of five series.