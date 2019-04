The Minnesota Lynx forced a deciding game five of the WNBA Finals with a 80-69 win over the Los Angeles Sparks Sunday night.

WNBA MVP Sylvia Fowles led the Lynx with 22 points and 14 rebounds, while Maya Moore added 15 points and eight rebounds.

Game five will take place Wednesday night at Williams Arena in Minneapolis. Tip-off is scheduled 7 p.m.