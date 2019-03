The Minnesota Lynx defeated the Los Angeles Sparks 79-60 Tuesday night at Target Center. The win evens the best-of-five series at one game apiece.

Maya Moore led the Lynx with 21 points and added 12 rebounds, while Sylvia Fowles scored 13 points and pulled down 15 rebounds.

Game three of the series is scheduled for Friday night in Los Angeles. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m.