Lynx Bounce Back Against Mystics Tuesday

The Minnesota Lynx beat the Washington Mystics 68-48 Tuesday night in Bradenton, Florida. Minnesota is now 6-2 on the season.

The Lynx, who saw their four game winning streak snapped against Los Angeles on Sunday, bounced back by playing outstanding defense throughout the contest. Minnesota held Washington to just four points in the fourth quarter.

Sylvia Fowles returned from injury to lead the Lynx with her usual double-double (16 points and 13 rebounds), while Crystal Dangerfield added 12 points in the win.

The Lynx will take on the Aces Thursday night in Florida. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m.