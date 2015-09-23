Lynx Advance With Win Over Sparks

The Lynx topped the Sparks 91-80 Tuesday night at Target Center to win their first round playoff series two games to one. Maya Moore led the Lynx with 20 points despite shooting just 6-21 from the floor.

The Lynx were in control for a majority of the game, but a fourth quarter run got LA within a point at 65-64 before Minnesota rattled off nine straight points to seal the win.

Minnesota will host Phoenix in the Conference Finals, which begin Thursday night at Target Center.