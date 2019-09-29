Lumberjacks Slide Past Bulls

The Granite City Lumberjacks took down the North Iowa Bulls at home on Saturday.

Nicolas Cicchi and Daymin Dodge scored for the Lumberjacks to take a 2-0 lead in the first period. North Iowa tied things up in the second, but a goal by Blake Spetz in the 19th minute put Granite City back on top.

Bailey Sommers and Jonah Jangula each netted one more and the Lumberjacks won it 5-3. Nate Johnston made 33 saves and allowed three goals.

The Lumberjacks improve to 3-1. They will host the New Ulm Steel on Saturday. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.