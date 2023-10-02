Love Your Pet…And Beer? Paint Your Pet Events in Central MN!

A marriage of your two favorite things. Your pet and beer. Not necessarily in that order. Kidding, of course it's in that order...definitely.

I've always wanted to do those wine and paint events and this just brings it to another level. But I don't have a dog, so can I borrow yours?

This sounds so fun! Sipping an incredible craft beer and creating a lasting memory of your favorite four-legged friend? You can do just that at different breweries and other locations in Central Minnesota.

Many are designed as a paint-by-number. They use an actual picture of your pet that you provide ahead of time. Then a third party transforms it professionally into a paint by number so it's ready at the event.

Seriously, do you have professional portraits of your pets? There are lots of reasons why you should and this is a super fun way to go about it!

But first, here's a few reasons from Impersonate Me why you should have a portrait in your house of your pet:

They're part of the family. Just like pictures of your kids, you should have pictures of your fury family members too. Our fury friends are unfortunately not around as long as we'd all like. Having a portrait of your pet is a great way to let them be remembered and loved. Inclusion. You know all too well just how much your pets want to be included. Just look at those sad eyes when you leave home without them. Put their picture on the wall and let them see it. The memories. Capture that fun thing you love about your pet in a portrait and you'll have it forever. Professional. Quick pics on your phone are great, but something done professionally is so much more special.

All are great reasons. And did I mention the beer? Don't forget that part!

Find locations and pricing HERE.

