Long Range Forecast Looking Warm, Dry for Minnesota

UNDATED -- The Climate Prediction Center has released its long-range forecast.

The organization says for the month of April, southern and eastern Minnesota is looking to be above normal for temperatures. The northwestern part of the state will be about average.

For the three-month period of April, May and June most of the state is still looking to be a little above normal for temperatures. Again, the exception appears to be the northeastern corner of the state which will be about average.

As for precipitation chances, the Climate Prediction Center says much of Minnesota should have average amounts of precipitation in April.

And again for the three month period of April, May and June they are still predicting pretty average precipitation levels.