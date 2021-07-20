Long Distance Skateboarding Event in St. Cloud this Weekend

ST. CLOUD -- Some of the best skateboarders in the world will be here in St. Cloud this weekend.

The International Distance Skateboard Association is hosting the Skate Central Lakes Endurance Festival. It is a three-day 200-mile skateboard race on the Central Lakes Trail and Wobegon Trail.

About 30 to 50 elite distance skateboarders are expected to participate.

The race runs this Friday through Sunday with three different routes, St. Cloud to Fergus Falls on the first day, day two is Fergus Falls to West Union, and the last day is a 35-mile sprint that starts and ends in St. Cloud.

Spectators are welcome to visit the finish lines or along the trails.

