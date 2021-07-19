ST. CLOUD -- A former teacher and coach in the Albany School District has pleaded guilty to having a sexual relationship with a student.

Thirty-two-year-old Daniel Fragodt changed his plea on a 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct charge to guilty on the morning his jury trial was to begin.

According to the charges, a 14-year-old girl initially reported Fragodt had touched her inappropriately over her clothing several times including rubbing her thighs with his feet and brushing against her buttocks with his hand. He also allegedly slid his fingers through a hole in her jeans near her waist. The girl then said her teacher was having a sexual relationship with another girl.

Police interviewed the second victim who said she knew Fragodt as a teacher and a coach but denied having a sexual relationship with him.

A search of Fragodt's phone showed a large number of phone calls and text messages between the girl and Fragodt.

The girl ultimately admitted to having sex with Fragodt when she was 17-years-old which included other sex acts at various places like at the school, in the St. Joseph Park-and-Ride, and other places in Albany.

Fragodt is a former math teacher and coach for girls basketball, cross country and track and field. He'll be sentenced in September.

