Minnesotans Could Start Heading North Of The Border Next Month

Canadian prime Minister, Justin Trudeau spoke Thursday and said that fully vaccinated Americans may be able to stroll across the border once again, starting as early as next month.

Few countries have had the magnitude of a shutdown as Canada has. Canadian officials weren't fooling around. They have had things, including the 5500 mile border between Canada and the U.S., shut down pretty good since the beginning of the pandemic.

So, if you are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you may be able to cross our Northern border into Canada for non-essential travel for the first time in over a year.

According to WCCO, Minnesota Senator, Amy Klobuchar put out a statement about the opening of the Canadian border last Friday morning;

“Since the pandemic began, border restrictions have resulted in serious disruptions for so many close to the border,” Klobuchar said. “Opening the border will increase tourism, make it easier to see family and friends, and allow businesses to get goods to market. While we see the light at the end of the tunnel, I will continue to push for the lifting of border restrictions until it’s done."

Tourism and most other businesses on both sides of the border have had a pretty rough time since Canada shut down their border last year.

Trudeau told reporters that Canada leads G20 countries in vaccination rates with 80% of eligible Canadians with at least one shot and 50% fully vaccinated. Because of the great vaccination rate of our Northern neighbor, COVID cases continue to decline as more Canadians receive their vaccination.

So, it looks like if you are looking to travel to Canada and are fully vaccinated, they could let you across the border as early as mid-August.

